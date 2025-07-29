Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,847 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 964.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 131,636 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,033,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 281,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

