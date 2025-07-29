Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $58,241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 5,036,300 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $38,457,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,902,000 after buying an additional 2,631,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,876,000 after buying an additional 2,311,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

