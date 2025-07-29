Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,287 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBH opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

