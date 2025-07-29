Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,289.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNM opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

