Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

