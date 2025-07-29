Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Viasat by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,136,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 958,706 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Viasat by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 818,301 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,044,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 700,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,093,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 667,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Viasat Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

