Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,825 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,798,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,268,129.80. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,555,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,851,181 shares of company stock worth $372,969,914. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

