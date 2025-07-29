Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get GSK alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of GSK by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,838,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,920,000 after buying an additional 874,004 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 652,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.4216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.