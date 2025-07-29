Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

