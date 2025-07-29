Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.8% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in EQT by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 192,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,490 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 197.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at EQT
In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT
EQT Stock Performance
EQT stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.
EQT Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.
