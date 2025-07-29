Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.8% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in EQT by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 192,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,490 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 197.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

