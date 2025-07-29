Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,503,000 after buying an additional 2,447,630 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,004,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,832,000 after acquiring an additional 261,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,911,000 after acquiring an additional 972,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,317 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GLDM opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.