Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,412 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CPZ opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $16.55.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.