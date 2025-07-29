Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,412 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPZ opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

