WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in WillScot were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WillScot by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 428.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 89.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in WillScot by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

In other WillScot news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,007.43. This represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. WillScot’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

