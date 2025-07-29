Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 156,173 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 109,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $317.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

