Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in KE by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,847,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,902 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 12.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,915,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,659,000 after buying an additional 1,707,067 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,261,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,433,000 after buying an additional 392,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 111,822,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,978,000 after buying an additional 11,182,265 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,155,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
KE Price Performance
KE stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.76.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
