Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in KE by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,847,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,902 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 12.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,915,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,659,000 after buying an additional 1,707,067 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,261,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,433,000 after buying an additional 392,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 111,822,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,978,000 after buying an additional 11,182,265 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,155,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Price Performance

KE stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

