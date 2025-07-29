Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $270.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.60 and a beta of 0.96.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

