Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 1,267.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 2.4%

FIHL opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

