Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,577 Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 559.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 494,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 419,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 311,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 54.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 58,479 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. Global Industrial Company has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

