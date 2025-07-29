Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 87,106 Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 87,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 71,065 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Green Plains by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Green Plains, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $559.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

