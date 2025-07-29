Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 23,977 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 161.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,693,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 131,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HONE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $527.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.59.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

