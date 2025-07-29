Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

UNFI stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

