Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 31,040 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,104.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 183,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,529,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,731,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 67,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

SHEN opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $825.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $398,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,532,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,404.62. This trade represents a 1.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 36,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $455,874.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,599,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,866.92. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 512,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,032. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

