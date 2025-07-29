Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.72. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.