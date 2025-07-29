Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $371,000 Position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 260.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 1,875.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.62. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.