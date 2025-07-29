Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $434,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $639.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $641.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.