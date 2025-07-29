Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $374,000 in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $38,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,434. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $70,223.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,724 shares in the company, valued at $382,092.92. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock worth $137,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6%

NRIX opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $912.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.27. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 234.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $44,056 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.