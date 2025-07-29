Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $381,000 in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 632.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $108.54 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on STN

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.