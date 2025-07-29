Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $392,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $35,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after buying an additional 1,460,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 381.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 751,413 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $8,264,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 733,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 418,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of FBP opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $246.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

