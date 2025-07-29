Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $425,000 in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 77.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $69,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $13,423,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,370,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 121,967 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,506.52. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $2,021,946.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,388.37. This represents a 25.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,589 shares of company stock worth $14,547,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $190.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELF. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

