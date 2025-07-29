Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $437,000 in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,270,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,187.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

KIE stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

