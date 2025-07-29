Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 153.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

