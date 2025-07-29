Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 145.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,473.73. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

