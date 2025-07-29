Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $391,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $218.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.24 and a 200 day moving average of $218.19. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $226.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

