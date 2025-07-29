Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $451,000 Investment in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,691,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,324,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,016,000 after purchasing an additional 401,492 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,402,000 after purchasing an additional 612,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,869,000.

NYSE:ULS opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.02.

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. UL Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

In other UL Solutions news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,194.16. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,950. This trade represents a 17.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

