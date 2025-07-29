Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,000. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.