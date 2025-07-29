Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of BOH opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

