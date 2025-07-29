Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

