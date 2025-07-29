Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $100,419.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,248.92. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZWS opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.87. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

