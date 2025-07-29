Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Get MKS alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in MKS by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MKS by 1,330.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MKS by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.11.

MKS Dividend Announcement

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. MKS’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In other MKS news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MKS in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.