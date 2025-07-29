Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,089 Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBWM. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $775.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

