Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,213 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,160,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,143,000 after acquiring an additional 871,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 940,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 647,832 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.