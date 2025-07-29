Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,051 Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FOX by 187.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FOX by 457.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 690.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

