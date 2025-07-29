Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,986 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NatWest Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,246,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 302,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.68%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

