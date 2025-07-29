Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 11,568 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,815 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,597,000 after acquiring an additional 64,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $83,475.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,982.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,489 shares in the company, valued at $648,694.53. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $324,660. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

