Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 350 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,856,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.14.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $489.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.24. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

