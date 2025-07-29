Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 406 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.1% during the first quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGS. Susquehanna began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.60.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 964.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

