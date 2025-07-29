Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 8,568 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Matson were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Matson alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Matson by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 2,752 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,563.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,196.80. The trade was a 50.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Stephens dropped their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $169.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.