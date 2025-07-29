Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $375,000 Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Plexus in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $272,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,305.26. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,699.52. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

