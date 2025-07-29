Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $454,000 Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 170.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 3,455.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

ZEUS opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $363.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.66. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. Analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

