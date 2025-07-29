Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,088,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $299.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.